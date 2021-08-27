 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,295,000

The Ultimate Single Family/Condo Alternative NO SHARED WALLS/ NO LAWN MAINTENANCE- Best of both worlds! Gracious entry foyer, sunken LR w/ oak floors, frplc. (non-functional) & 11' ceilings, step up formal dining room, updated kitchen w/ 36" Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, wine chiller & granite counter tops opens to a cozy fam. rm. w/ custom built-ins, frplc. (non-functional), oak floors & spectacular view of the private courtyard below. 2nd Floor features a spacious master suite w/ 2 walk-in closets, frplc. (non-functional) + spa-like, updated primary bath w/ separate tub & shower w/ frameless glass doors, dbl. bowl vanity + skylight. 2nd & 3rd bdrms each w/ full baths. 1st & 2nd floor have built-in speakers & volume controls. Finished LL is ideal for a home office, media room or add'l entertaining space which opens directly to a private garden oasis, completely landscaped w/ low voltage lighting. 2 car oversized garage! Walk to everything that ONLY Clayton can offer their residents.

