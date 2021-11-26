3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,299,000

Located in sought-after Olde Town Clayton, this sophisticated, Central on the Park condo will impress you from the moment you enter. This property is distinguished by its beautiful, contemporary open-concept. Once inside, you immediately notice the handsome designer floors, ample natural light, spacious layout & park views. The LR provides an inviting entertaining area w/ FP & picturesque views of Central Ave. The unit features a private office, separate DR & stunning chef's kitchen. The owners suite is its own tranquil oasis w/ a gas FP, private balcony, & huge bathrm that boasts 2 walk-in closets, 2 vanities, & heated towel rack .This condo also offers 2 more large beds, 2nd full bath & stylish powder room. Upstairs is a lofted area w/ endless options for use. Other notable features include an elevator, 4 separate balconies, large laundry rm, 4(+) garage spaces & built-in surround sound. Situated adjacent to Taylor Park & steps from Downtown Clayton, this is truly a rare opportunity!