Located in the heart of Clayton, The Plaza is St. Louis's most prestigious address for condo living. The amenities are endless and the services provided are unmatched. This beautiful unit is on the 14th floor on the South east corner with a view of the Arch and residential areas. It has a very transitional gracious feel with wood flooring, custom moldings/built ins & upgraded light fixtures. The formal entry leads to the living and dinning rooms with two private covered balconies for entertaining. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, gas cook top with hood, wine cooler at bar area, wood flooring and solid surface counters. The breakfast room with large windows adjoins the family room with tile flooring, wonderful built in cabinetry and two walls of windows for beautiful views. The master is very large with private sitting room, 2 Walk in closets and private glamour bath. 2 additional bedrooms, each with their own bath, are on the opposite side of unit.
3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Brian Vazquez was living with a family in Crestwood just six houses from where he was shot.
The brewery will stay on as a sponsor; the Clydesdales and free beer will remain, family members said.
The case is likely to be appealed.
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Residents sued the city citing restrictions on Lindell in a 1909 deed, litigation they admit was intended to force the city to make road improvements.
'It will be my final season': Cardinals great Molina, contract in hand and red jacket waiting, says he'll retire after 2022
During the announcement of Molina's new one-year, $10-million contract, the 10-time All-Star smiled about the chance for a farewell tour.
Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, was among the dead. He was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South.
Brian A. Vazquez, 43, was said to be homeless although he used an address in Crestwood.
The lawsuit argues it violates state law barring legislation from including more than one subject.
The Big Boy, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend
You can see it downtown all day Sunday and in Kirkwood Monday morning.