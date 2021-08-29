3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,795,000

Located in the heart of Clayton, The Plaza is St. Louis's most prestigious address for condo living. The amenities are endless and the services provided are unmatched. This beautiful unit is on the 14th floor on the South east corner with a view of the Arch and residential areas. It has a very transitional gracious feel with wood flooring, custom moldings/built ins & upgraded light fixtures. The formal entry leads to the living and dinning rooms with two private covered balconies for entertaining. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, gas cook top with hood, wine cooler at bar area, wood flooring and solid surface counters. The breakfast room with large windows adjoins the family room with tile flooring, wonderful built in cabinetry and two walls of windows for beautiful views. The master is very large with private sitting room, 2 Walk in closets and private glamour bath. 2 additional bedrooms, each with their own bath, are on the opposite side of unit.