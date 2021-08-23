3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $499,900

NEW PRICE!! Tour this charming two-story gem in desirable Wydown Forest. Stone architectural details at exterior entry lend great curb appeal and classic Clayton style home. Step inside through the beautiful wood entry door to an airy floorplan flowing through first level with hardwood floors. Formal living boasting lovely arched doorways and large windows, stained glass flanking masonry fireplace, affording a bright and cheery atmosphere. A separate formal dining room, perfect for entertaining, features fetching details such as crown molding, chair rail, and large windows. Updated kitchen with Cambria counters, ample & stylish cabinetry, and newer appliances. Three spacious bedrooms, all with hardwood flooring, and a full bath round out the restful second level. The lower level is perfect for storage or upgrading to additional living space. The spacious and open lot features a generous backyard with a deck off of the kitchen and lower patio area for outdoor gatherings.