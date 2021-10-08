BACK ON MARKET THRU NO FAULT OF SELLER. To be sold in "as is condition". Seller to make no repairs. Please use a Special Contract to submit an offer. This dignified brick manor home was built at a time when quality mattered and European design was truly authentic. The Graceful English exterior with climbing ivy looks perfectly situated amidst the other period homes in an area as it boasts a most desirable location. Bucolic rear garden, walled for privacy with a brick patio and lots of opportunity for both the amateur or skilled gardener. This home has the basics and yet provides space and value for any improvements to be made. Walk to Forest Park, DeMun and all categories of entertainment, yet the private ambiance is a world away from the frenzy of a city living. Bring your wine glass, this home is one to be savored. Make it your own treasured address.
3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $539,000
