3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $599,900

Executive level, 1.5 condo. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, Gorgeous great room w/wood burning fireplace, plenty of natural sunlight, 2 Bonus rooms, use as office, sitting area etc. Updated kitchen w/solid surface counters, & contemporary feel, custom cabinets& stainless appliances, gas range, Fridge, dishwasher. Main floor features 2 nice size bedrooms, w/overhead lighting. Two full baths on main floor, Upper level features oversized master bedroom w/ 8x9 walk in closet, master suite, Updated master bath w/marble floors & counters, separate whirlpool tub & shower, w/ 2 shower heads, 2nd floor laundry, space for a stack-able full size washer/dryer in master bedroom closet. One main floor bedroom has access to an exterior deck for grilling & enjoy the outside weather. Up stairs also features a small deck off the master bedroom for early morning coffee and enjoy the sunrise. 1 car garage under ground parking. Close to parks, shopping & major highways.