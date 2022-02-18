Executive level, 1.5 condo. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, Gorgeous great room w/wood burning fireplace, plenty of natural sunlight, 2 Bonus rooms, use as office, sitting area etc. Updated kitchen w/solid surface counters, & contemporary feel, custom cabinets& stainless appliances, gas range, Fridge, dishwasher. Main floor features 2 nice size bedrooms, w/overhead lighting. Two full baths on main floor, Upper level features oversized master bedroom w/ 8x9 walk in closet, master suite, Updated master bath w/marble floors & counters, separate whirlpool tub & shower, w/ 2 shower heads, 2nd floor laundry, space for a stack-able full size washer/dryer in master bedroom closet. One main floor bedroom has access to an exterior deck for grilling & enjoy the outside weather. Up stairs also features a small deck off the master bedroom for early morning coffee and enjoy the sunrise. 1 car garage under ground parking. Close to parks, shopping & major highways.
3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.
Wentzville School Board votes to keep a challenged book on library shelves after banning "The Bluest Eye" last month.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game