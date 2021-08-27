3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $650,000

New photos, new possibilities! If you're searching for Clayton schools & easy living or a condo alternative with low exterior maintaince & no high condo fee, you have found it in highly desirable Davis Place! In addition to good bones, this floor plan offers the perfect lifesytle for empty nesters, an individual or blended family with a main level master suite & room for play space, teen haven, guest or inlaws suite on second level! Spacious open floor plan features Great Room with soaring vaulted ceilings & is warmed by a handsome woodburning fireplace. Kitchen offers corian topped cabinetry & appliances updated~ Magic Chef cooktop & gas oven & Bosch dishwasher. Notables: newer zoned HVAC systems, new roof, gutters & downspouts 2012, newer windows, main floor laundry, lawn irrigation system, peaceful patio & gardens with no lawn to maintain out back! Attached over-sized 2 car garage & plenty of storage in the lower level with half bath. Close proximity to Wash U & local hospitals!