Beautiful, light-filled, 2-story townhome in the heart of Old Town Clayton. It has over 2200 sq feet of well-planned living space and a wonderful location offering metropolitan conveniences in a residential setting. The open first floor is composed of a living room with oversized windows, gas fire place, dining room, powder room and kitchen all with new wood floors. The kitchen was completely renovated 3 years ago with custom cabinets, quartz counters, huge island, and stainless steel appliance. Sliding glass doors open to the deck off the kitchen. The second floor features a master suite with vaulted ceiling, wall of bay windows, walk-in closet, and bath with skylight. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath with second floor laundry complete this level. Great family room in the lower level that includes large windows, a second fire place, and a full bathroom that was recently added. Additionally there is a 2 car tuck-under garage. You will not want to miss this great Townhome!!
3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $664,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We needed to go a different way': Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Two years removed NL manager of the year award, three weeks after record 17-game winning streak, Shildt 'floored' by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.