3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $699,000

Almost 2,500 sq. ft. of open & sunfilled living space. Boutique building in the heart of Clayton footsteps from all the great shops, restaurants, galleries, new library & conveniences that only Clayton offers their residents. Contemporary finishes, elegant entry foyer, w/ generously-sized coat closet & hardwood floors, spacious formal LR w/ built-ins, frplc., crown molding & large, Southern facing, private balcony to enjoy your coffee or a cocktail as your contemplate life. Formal DR can accomodate a large dining table, cozy Den w/ wet bar & custom built-ins & shelving, thoughtful, eat-in kitchen w/ large pantry & breakfast nook w/ a large window makes casual dining enjoyable. Palatial mastersuite w/ huge walk-in closet & master bath PLUS 2 add'l bedrooms & another full bath. Large Laundry room w/ sink + a formal powder room off the entry foyer. Walk Score of 85 means most of your everyday errands may be done on foot...PLUS this is an ELEVATOR building w/ 2 underground garage spaces.