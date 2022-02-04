3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $724,900

Maryland Walk's most popular floor plan. Walk to everything that only Clayton can offer their residents. Stunning contemporary condominium with unsurpassed views. 11' ceilings, gourmet kitchen with large, granite breakfast bar that seats 5/6 people, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, convection oven, plus much more. Authentic European hardwood floors, open floor plan, light filled, lux master suite with spa-like master bath, loads of additional storage added by current owners. Building amenities include: 24-hour doorman, fitness center, guest suites, swimming pool & roof-top terrace with party room. And again....the location, just footsteps to shopping, restaurants & galleries.