Almost 2,500 sq. ft. of open & sunfilled living space. Boutique building in the heart of Clayton footsteps from all the great shops, restaurants, galleries, new library & conveniences that only Clayton offers their residents. Contemporary finishes, elegant entry foyer, w/ generously-sized coat closet & hardwood floors, spacious formal LR w/ built-ins, frplc., crown molding & large, Southern facing, private balcony to enjoy your coffee or a cocktail as your contemplate life. Formal DR can accomodate a large dining table, cozy Den w/ wet bar & custom built-ins & shelving, thoughtful, eat-in kitchen w/ large pantry & breakfast nook w/ a large window makes casual dining enjoyable. Palatial mastersuite w/ huge walk-in closet & master bath PLUS 2 add'l bedrooms & another full bath. Large Laundry room w/ sink + a formal powder room off the entry foyer. Walk Score of 85 means most of your everyday errands may be done on foot...PLUS this is an ELEVATOR building w/ 2 underground garage spaces.
3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico will leave KSDK after March 4 to take jobs at WUSA in Washington. Then the couple plans to wed in July.
Once upon a time, parents took an active role in their children's development while schools focused on education. Now schools do it all.
The settlement money came through just before Christmas. It’s now sitting in a trust account until St. Louis-area leaders decide how to spend it.
Power move with potential: Cardinals land standout teenage outfielder from South Korea as international signings begin
Won-Bin Cho, 18, opted out of the KBO draft to pursue opportunity in MLB, where he arrives as a 6-foot-2, lefthanded hitter packed with upside.
Ben Polson had an MBA and a law degree before he followed his father into the St. Louis Fire Department.
Morgan Webb, a notary public, ordered the fake vaccine cards from China.
An alert sent Tuesday evening said authorities were searching in Gotham City, Missouri, for a vehicle identical to the one used by the Joker.
The Westchester features farm-to-table dining for lunch and dinner.
Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri and has been at Channel 5 since April, made national news after a viewer criticized her for being 'very Asian.'
From 1961 to 2013, Guido Weiss was the preeminent mathematician at Washington University.