Sophisticated Urban living in sought after downtown Clayton. Wonderful views welcome you into this spacious light filled unit with those fantastic windows, signature of Maryland Walk. The welcoming entry leads you to the main living area with soaring ceilings throughout and open floor plan. You will love working your culinary skills in the upscale kitchen with a generous sized center island, abundant cabinets and counter space. The master bedroom suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom with double sink vanity, tub and separate shower. The third bedroom has a Zoom Murphy Bed that allows one to use as an in home office or bedroom. Included are unit washer/dryer, two garage spaces in heated garage and storage locker. This luxury full service building include doorman, guest suites, party room, pool and so much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $799,000
