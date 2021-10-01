Sophisticated Urban living in sought after downtown Clayton. Wonderful views welcome you into this spacious light filled unit with those fantastic windows, signature of Maryland Walk. The welcoming entry leads you to the main living area with soaring ceilings throughout and open floor plan. You will love working your culinary skills in the upscale kitchen with a generous sized center island, abundant cabinets and counter space. The master bedroom suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom with double sink vanity, tub and separate shower. The third bedroom has a Zoom Murphy Bed that allows one to use for an office or bedroom. Included are unit washer/dryer, two garage spaces in heated garage and storage locker. This luxury full service building include doorman, guest suites, party room, pool and so much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $824,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinals thought they turned an infield-fly rule Sunday into a double-play that secured a 16th consecutive win, but an umpire rewound time.
Police Chief Randy Halstead said his department was "fully cooperating." The St. Louis County prosecutor also is probing the incident.
Third baseman tells the Post-Dispatch he sees ways to get better and ‘I want to do that here.’ He will remain with the team, as expected, for 2022.
One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers
It took a winning streak longer and unlike any before in club history to get these Cardinals to the time of year when all Cardinals throughout…
The messages appeared last week in Parkway Central High School bathrooms and prompted students to walk out in protest of racism in the district.
The new order is intended to replace a July 26 mask mandate tied up in a legal challenge by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
ST. LOUIS — The United Brotherhood of Carpenters has dissolved its politically powerful St. Louis arm, reassigning oversight of its area union…
Streaking into history: Power-packed Cardinals dominate in doubleheader sweep of Cubs, match club record 14 consecutive wins
Cardinals hit five home runs in Game 2 to win 12-4 and eight total homers as they match the record of the 1935 team.
‘New heroes every day’: Uncanny Cardinals come back, overpower Cubs for club-record 15th consecutive win
Bader has four hits, two steals and takes part in pivotal double play. Says reliever McFarland: ‘Every time we come to the field we’re expecting to win.’
Central High School Principal Tim McCarthy said the student would be held accountable "within the parameters of the district's discipline policy."