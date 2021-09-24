New Price, New Attitude! Incredible opportunity to own this sophisticated top floor corner unit with 10’ ceilings and stunning open floor plan with sunlit rooms. The very stylish décor combines a sleek crisp look with contemporary flair! Welcoming great room/dining room are flooded with natural light featuring hardwood floors, pretty moldings and floor to ceiling windows. Bright open kitchen has white custom cabinetry topped with rich, granite counters. Breakfast room leads to a serene deck perfect for morning coffee or an evening cocktail! Beautiful master suite with sitting area, generous closet & master bath offering double vanities, jet tub and shower. Two additional bedroom suites on the opposite side provide privacy for guests plus separate study with fireplace. You'll love the carefree lifestyle in this secure building with elevator, private storage and 2 assigned parking spaces. Unbelievable location moments from vibrant downtown Clayton with walkability to restaurants & shop.
3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $839,900
