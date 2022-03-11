 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $875,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $875,000

Stunning completely renovated 1st floor unit in a gorgeous 2 unit English Tudor building that looks as if it is right out of the Cotswolds! Rare Clayton condo w/so much charm, space, open floor plan and updates - feels as if it is a private home w/its own separate front entrance. Inside find an impressive foyer that opens to the large living room w/stained glass windows, cathedral ceiling and large gas fireplace. A unique arched tunnel leads to a large family room w/bay window and built-ins that opens to the kitchen/dining room, guest bath and charming sunroom w/arched windows that overlook the gorgeous private patio garden. The fabulous gourmet kitchen offers Wolf/Subzero appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters and opens to the dining room w/built-ins and french doors to the patio. The spacious master suite has an attractive master bath and large walk-in. Two large additional bedrooms w/Jack and Jill bath complete the unit. Long list of updates - don't miss this opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News