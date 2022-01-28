Gracious, elegant prized end unit w/wrap around private courtyard sets the stage for peaceful enjoyment of the meticulously maintained 3 bed/6 bath unit.A lovely center hall plan welcomes you to a spacious, comfortable & thoughtfully designed unit with high ceilings, natural light, gleaming parquet floors and defined public & private spaces.Millwork adorn the Living Room walls, dble French Doors, Bay Window, builtin book cases, plus a gas fireplace enhance the attractiveness of the room.The spacious formal Dining Room, the warm Library, extensive Kitchen and Hearth Room round out the public spaces of the unit.A skylight in the Kitchen & French Doors to a gated terrace off the Hearth Room allow natural light to bathe the areas.A generous main Primary bedroom suite overlooking a private courtyard is equipped with walkin closets and separate ensuite baths. 2 additional bedrooms w/ensuite baths are on 2nd floor. Phantom screens & Plantation Shutters are subtle additions to enjoy your unit.
3 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $859,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
BenFred: Cheap shots at St. Louis won’t help Rams or their media allies solve Los Angeles disinterest
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
The officers were attempting to arrest suspects when they were shot, police said.
If approved, it would be the first time the YMCA would take over operations of an existing facility.
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
The officers were attending to a separate crash on the highway when the incident occurred Monday night. Several others also were injured.
Why is tax lawyer who runs political action committees suing school districts?
Retired teachers no longer have waiver of work rules.
Sides in baseball's labor dispute will meet again Tuesday after a small group of reps from players' union, including Cardinals' Andrew Miller, presented new proposals that hint at their top priorities.