3 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $859,900

Gracious, elegant prized end unit w/wrap around private courtyard sets the stage for peaceful enjoyment of the meticulously maintained 3 bed/6 bath unit.A lovely center hall plan welcomes you to a spacious, comfortable & thoughtfully designed unit with high ceilings, natural light, gleaming parquet floors and defined public & private spaces.Millwork adorn the Living Room walls, dble French Doors, Bay Window, builtin book cases, plus a gas fireplace enhance the attractiveness of the room.The spacious formal Dining Room, the warm Library, extensive Kitchen and Hearth Room round out the public spaces of the unit.A skylight in the Kitchen & French Doors to a gated terrace off the Hearth Room allow natural light to bathe the areas.A generous main Primary bedroom suite overlooking a private courtyard is equipped with walkin closets and separate ensuite baths. 2 additional bedrooms w/ensuite baths are on 2nd floor. Phantom screens & Plantation Shutters are subtle additions to enjoy your unit.