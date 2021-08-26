3 Bedroom Home in Dellwood - $100,000

This beautiful cozy Ranch style 3 bedroom/1 bath home is Fantastic well-maintained and groom and is move in ready. This home is Spacious with large bedrooms and has a eat-in kitchen with all black appliance and a separate dining room and larges family room with wood floors title through out the house and carpet in the bedrooms, an ceramic floors in the kitchen/ bath. This Property is Being Sold-AS-IS-CONIDTION. THE BUYER RESEVER THE RIGHT TO HAVE A INSPECTION FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THE SELLER WILL NOT REPAIR ANYTHING. The home is Seller Occupied. THE HOME PASSED OCCUPANCY JUNE OF 2021.