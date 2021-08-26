 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dellwood - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dellwood - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dellwood - $100,000

This beautiful cozy Ranch style 3 bedroom/1 bath home is Fantastic well-maintained and groom and is move in ready. This home is Spacious with large bedrooms and has a eat-in kitchen with all black appliance and a separate dining room and larges family room with wood floors title through out the house and carpet in the bedrooms, an ceramic floors in the kitchen/ bath. This Property is Being Sold-AS-IS-CONIDTION. THE BUYER RESEVER THE RIGHT TO HAVE A INSPECTION FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THE SELLER WILL NOT REPAIR ANYTHING. The home is Seller Occupied. THE HOME PASSED OCCUPANCY JUNE OF 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News