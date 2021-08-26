This beautiful cozy Ranch style 3 bedroom/1 bath home is Fantastic well-maintained and groom and is move in ready. This home is Spacious with large bedrooms and has a eat-in kitchen with all black appliance and a separate dining room and larges family room with wood floors title through out the house and carpet in the bedrooms, an ceramic floors in the kitchen/ bath. This Property is Being Sold-AS-IS-CONIDTION. THE BUYER RESEVER THE RIGHT TO HAVE A INSPECTION FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THE SELLER WILL NOT REPAIR ANYTHING. The home is Seller Occupied. THE HOME PASSED OCCUPANCY JUNE OF 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Dellwood - $100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
A satirical look at how America became so broken amid the worst pandemic of our lifetime.
The brewery will stay on as a sponsor; the Clydesdales and free beer will remain, family members said.
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
At issue in the case: How much say do local governments have over development?
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Residents sued the city citing restrictions on Lindell in a 1909 deed, litigation they admit was intended to force the city to make road improvements.
A $5.5 million bid, put forward by political lobbyist Steve Tilley, a former Missouri Speaker of the House, won.