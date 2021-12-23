 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dellwood - $55,000

SHORT SALE, INVESTORS OPPORTUNTIY! Home is sold as is and owner will do repairs. This home has HUGE protentional with a little TLC! This home has good bones just needs your handy work! This 3 bedroom/1 bath home is perfect to be turned into something great! The home sits in a quite cul-de-sac with beautiful tree line and a large front and back yard! Park your car under the attached carport! This is a great investment opportunity! You don't want to miss this one!

