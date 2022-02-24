 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dellwood - $95,000

Great investor opportunity! Here's your chance to own a property that meets the 1% rule and has established paying tenants! With updates throughout the entire property, including the roof, HVAC and more, this is perfect for both first time investors and those with more experience under their belt. Get this Turnkey three bedroom two full bath in Dellwood With cash flow and equity! Full video walk-through available upon request.

