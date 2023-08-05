Welcome to your dream home in Edwardsville, IL! This exquisite property, built in 2017, offers an unparalleled living experience on a sprawling 1.5-acre corner lot.This home offers the best of both worlds – a peaceful rural setting and convenient access to urban amenities. Enjoy the charm of small-town living while still being close to schools, shopping, dining, and major transportation routes. With an expansive 1.5-acre lot, this property presents a world of possibilities for your desires and aspirations. Whether you envision additional outbuildings for storage or recreational purposes or dream of creating a private oasis with a pool, this generous space offers endless opportunities to turn your ideas into reality. Whether you retreat to your private master suite or enjoy your coffee around the fireplace in the open floor plan living room, you are sure to love the luxury and comfort of this home! Schedule a tour today and let this home's captivating charm sweep you off your feet!