Let me introduce you to a smart home with over $65,000 in upgrades. The kitchen with its granite countertop, soft close doors, and built-in Stainless-steel appliances is just one of the highlights of this home. Wood floors thru out except in bedrooms. The garage and dining area both have an extra 4 feet of space. Lighting is upgraded to work on your phone. Utilities are very affordable in this modern ranch. Call for your private showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Edwardsville - $420,000
