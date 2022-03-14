3 Bedroom Home in Ellisville - $339,500

Absolutely gorgeous fully remodeled ranch in the heart of Ellisville has it all. This 3 bed/2 bath home boasts of state of the art eat-in kitchen w/quartz countertops, copper sink, wood cabinetry, stainless steel Samsung appliances, large pantry. Natural light in living area and bedrooms w/ plenty of storage, hardwood floors. Custom designed bathrooms feature beautiful tile and stone work. Fully finished lower lever has all new windows, family room with plenty of space for entertainment, large laundry room, bonus room, additional well-lit space that can be made into an office, and storage space. New electrical and plumbing throughout. The private backyard is stunning with patio entertaining area, cedar pavilion and covered swing/sitting area. Two garden beds, poultry coup, and storage area are ideal just in time for spring. You will love the custom-made garage. Cedar his/her shed is a bonus to this exceptional property. There is so much more to this beauty. This is a must see!