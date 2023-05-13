Welcome to this brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Cambio's Grand Oaks community! You'll walk into the home to your spacious kitchen with ample cupboard space that opens up to your living room. This space is perfect for entertaining! The spacious master bedroom leads to the attached master bathroom as well as a large walk-in closet. This home is AVAILABLE NOW and will sell fast. You won't want to miss out on this incredible home!For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $1,399
