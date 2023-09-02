Ready for an upgrade? Then this new home in Fenton will be the one for you!This home is move-in ready and features an open floorplan with a gorgeous modern kitchen that showcases, beautiful cabinetry, a large kitchen island and an appliance package. With an over-sized family room/dining room combo, this space is perfect for entertaining! Located off of the living space, your master bedroom gives space for a sizable closet and an attached master bathroom with modern fixtures. There is no losing with this incredible home! For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $105,900
