3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $199,900

Don't miss your chance to own this nice 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in sought after Rockwood schools.. This open floor plan boasts updated kitchen with newer SS appliances (refrigerator stays) - hardwood foors - vinyl tilt in windows - 6 panel doors. Check off these $$ items - Furnace/AC - 2021 - Roof 5 years old - Newer deck. Sliding glass door off kitchen leads to the 15 x11 deck. Step down into the lower level and find @440+ extra sq. ft of living space with family/rec room - 2nd full bath - storage room - and newer french door that walks out to the patio. The oversized 25x16 garage has space for your extra storage or how about a workshop area. The backyard has a concrete pad that can accomodate a nice storage shed. Move in and add your personal touch to make this home yours! Great location! Close to schools - shopping - Hwys 141/44/270! Make your appt to see!