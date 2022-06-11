 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $2,200

3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $2,200

Don't miss out on this spacious home in the Manors at Winding Bluffs! Moments from all the shopping and restaurants in Gravois Bluffs, close to highways, and walking distance to George Guffey Elementary. This three bedroom, two and a half bathroom two story features laminate flooring and 9-foot ceilings on the first level. You'll love the open layout with the great room flowing into the large kitchen and breakfast room. Upstairs is a convenient laundry room, master suite with a vast walk-in closet, two more bedrooms and another full bath. The lower level is perfect for storage! Enjoy the weather in the level backyard that overlooks common ground.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News