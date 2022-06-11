3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $2,200

Don't miss out on this spacious home in the Manors at Winding Bluffs! Moments from all the shopping and restaurants in Gravois Bluffs, close to highways, and walking distance to George Guffey Elementary. This three bedroom, two and a half bathroom two story features laminate flooring and 9-foot ceilings on the first level. You'll love the open layout with the great room flowing into the large kitchen and breakfast room. Upstairs is a convenient laundry room, master suite with a vast walk-in closet, two more bedrooms and another full bath. The lower level is perfect for storage! Enjoy the weather in the level backyard that overlooks common ground.