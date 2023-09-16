Don't miss out on this spacious home in the Manors at Winding Bluffs ! Moments from all the shopping and restaurants in Gravois Bluffs , close to highways, and walking distance to George Guffey Elementary. This three bedroom, two and a half bathroom two story features laminate flooring and 9-foot ceilings on the first level. You'll love the open layout with the great room flowing into the large kitchen and breakfast room. Upstairs is a convenient laundry room, master suite with a vast walk-in closet, two more bedrooms and another full bath. The lower level is perfect for storage! Enjoy the weather in the level backyard with brand-new patio that overlooks common ground. Washer and dryer not included.