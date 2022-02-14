3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $209,900

As you step into the entry foyer, you will immediately notice many wonderful updates and features such as an open floor plan with a large vaulted greatroom, newer vinyl plank flooring and carpeting, a fireplace plus it all has been recently painted. The kitchen boasts newer quartz countertops, sink, faucet and stainless appliances plus a pantry & island/breakfast bar. From the dining area you can exit through the rear atrium door and relax on the cozy patio. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and a room expanding bay window plus an updated full private bathroom. The lower level has a family room plus a possible sleeping area and another full bathroom. The vinyl thermal windows, vinyl siding, covered facia and soffits reduce exterior maintenance and add beauty. Other recent updates: furnace, A/C system and water heater.