As you step into the entry foyer, you will immediately notice many wonderful updates and features such as an open floor plan with a large vaulted greatroom, newer vinyl plank flooring and carpeting, a fireplace plus it all has been recently painted. The kitchen boasts newer quartz countertops, sink, faucet and stainless appliances plus a pantry & island/breakfast bar. From the dining area you can exit through the rear atrium door and relax on the cozy patio. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and a room expanding bay window plus an updated full private bathroom. The lower level has a family room plus a possible sleeping area and another full bathroom. The vinyl thermal windows, vinyl siding, covered facia and soffits reduce exterior maintenance and add beauty. Other recent updates: furnace, A/C system and water heater.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
We'll just have to celebrate March 14 extra hard this year.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson based his decision on a state highway patrol report completed seven weeks ago.
Decision could result in a change to the rules governing how citizens can alter the Missouri Constitution.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game
Rhinos and RINOs (Republicans in name only) share a lot of the same traits.