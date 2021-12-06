Walk into the tastefully updated home with new laminate plank flooring throughout family room & kitchen. Great flow into the kitchen with spacious eat in area & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee out on the deck overlooking your private backyard that is about 3/4 of an acre! Master bedroom has separate door into unique main floor bath, custom shades throughout. 2 additional bedrooms round out the main floor. The lower walk out level has a full bath with shower and great living space for an office, exercise room or recreation room. There is a large unfinished room in the basement that can also be a great addition, currently used as a playroom. Plenty of space for storage in lower level with laundry. Massive back yard includes 2 large sheds, backing to trees & privacy. Huge covered carport that can handle 2 cars. Newer roof & gutters. Quiet cul de sac location with very little traffic. Schedule your viewing appointment soon, this one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $209,900
