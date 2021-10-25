WELCOME HOME to 1317 Twin Trails Ct! NEW ROOF & SIDING; DOUBLE cul de sac. Covered Front Porch to enjoy your coffee and the seasons. Yard graced by garden and trees in this family friendly neighborhood. Comfortable living in this 3 (poss 4th) Bed, 2 Bath RANCH. OVERSIZED 2-car garage conveniently enters into Breakfast & Kit. Kitchen boasts GAS oven/range, Micro, PANTRY closet, Fridge (stays!), & DW. Lots of WINDOWS fill Home with natural light! Main Bath has DUAL vanities, TILE floors & tub/shower surround, & 2 inset medicine cabs! Pocket door to Master for Ensuite. NEW 6-panel doors on main floor. ATTIC FAN-ready for those cool Autumn days! Let's go downstairs: Bonus room for crafts, exercise, office, whatever you like, has BIG Cedar closet. Hall to FULL Bath; Laundry; Storage, Sleeping area, and WALK OUT! REC room w/Tile floor has inset for TV. Gather & enjoy! LARGE LEVEL fenced yard perfect for everyone! Come enjoy the quiet comfortable living you deserve. Photos & Tours start 10/22
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $228,000
