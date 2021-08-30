 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $229,900

Back on market, no fault of Seller. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with walkout basement, above ground swimming pool with new filter. 2 decks, one at sliding door, the other at pool. Updated kitchen, new dishwasher, refrigerator, new subway tile on back splash. Wood burning fireplace, new 6 panel doors, new paint, new flooring, new light fixtures. 2 car over sized garage with opener. Large fenced yard. Seller offering 1 year Choice Ultimate Home Warranty with purchase.

