Check out this adorable townhome centrally located in the heart of Fenton in Lindbergh School District. Super close to all of your favorite shopping places. End unit with an inviting front porch. Large dining room will greet you as you walk into this open floor plan. Kitchen offers generous sized island with bar top. Eat in kitchen will lead you to the back deck for some peace and serenity with the view and privacy of the woods. Family room with cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Updated, master bath with double sink, separate soaking tub and shower. Wide hallway leads to two more bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room. Finished lower level can be used as a rec area, office, workout area, possible extra bedroom, etc. In the event of multiple offers, they will be due by 4pm on Sunday, 4/10. Response time of noon on Monday 4/11.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $230,000
