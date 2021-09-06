3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $258,900

Back on the Market through no fault of Seller. Welcome to this charming 1-1/2 story three-bedroom 2-bath home with a 2-car oversized garage! As you enter this beautiful home there is the 8' X 9' entry foyer with Hrdw flooring. The Liv Room features a vaulted ceiling with a large triple panoramic window and a triple transom window above allowing an abundance of natural light. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space for your family chef! Down the hallway you will find hardwood floors that lead you to the two main floor bedrooms including a master suite with private Bdrm. An attractive wood staircase leads you up to the spacious 3rd Bdrm. Off the master suite is a sunroom/family room which leads you to a large multi-level deck with a beautiful landscaped yard and a gazebo sitting area, Main floor laundry, 6-panel doors, and tilt-in vinyl windows. THE COUNTY OCCUPANCY INSPECTION REPAIRS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED. THE IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDED A NEW ROOF AND UPDATED PLUMBING.