Back on the Market through no fault of Seller. Welcome to this charming 1-1/2 story three-bedroom 2-bath home with a 2-car oversized garage! As you enter this beautiful home there is the 8' X 9' entry foyer with Hrdw flooring. The Liv Room features a vaulted ceiling with a large triple panoramic window and a triple transom window above allowing an abundance of natural light. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space for your family chef! Down the hallway you will find hardwood floors that lead you to the two main floor bedrooms including a master suite with private Bdrm. An attractive wood staircase leads you up to the spacious 3rd Bdrm. Off the master suite is a sunroom/family room which leads you to a large multi-level deck with a beautiful landscaped yard and a gazebo sitting area, Main floor laundry, 6-panel doors, and tilt-in vinyl windows. THE COUNTY OCCUPANCY INSPECTION REPAIRS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED. THE IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDED A NEW ROOF AND UPDATED PLUMBING.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $258,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The billionaire businessman and NFL football team owner has asked the state high court to halt a judge's order for details on his net worth.
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Here was how the players reacted. Within four years, each of the players quoted in the article except Bob Forsch would be traded or released from the Cardinals.
The NFL, Rams and Kroenke sought unsuccessfully Tuesday at a closed hearing to move the closely watched suit elsewhere.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
The Big 3-0-0: Wainwright & Molina near 'all-time record' as duo, can set it if (when?) Cardinals ace returns for 2022
Day after Wainwright, at 40, wins NL Pitcher of the Month award, Cardinals tandem Friday will become the fourth battery to start 300 games, first since 1975, and they're 24 shy of MLB high.
Grand Celebration: Wainwright schools Brewers, Molina slams homer as Cardinals romp 15-4 in dynamic duo's 300th start
There was also a first: Arenado hits two of Cardinals' six homers against Milwaukee for his 21st multi-homer game, his first since coming to St. Louis.
Clayco's Bob Clark calls the current expansion plan "a chopped-up addition to the already ill-conceived convention center."
When in doubt, blame the media. Team Kroenke tried it. It flopped, along with the request for a venue change.
Kory R. Schulein spent years downloading child porn and was a moderator on a dark web site dedicated to child exploitation.