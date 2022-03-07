3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $260,000

Beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac! This 3 bed 2 bath home offers a spacious & sunny living area opening to an eat in kitchen with ample cabinet space, tile backsplash, ceramic tile floors, & all appliances are included! The three bedrooms with new carpet, share a newly renovated full bath with new vanity, mirror, lighting, toilet, & tile. In the lower level is a huge family room sporting a custom wet bar & woodburning fireplace. A second full bath with walk in shower & laundry room complete the space. Outside is an oasis with huge 19x14 deck, fully fenced yard, built in firepit, & 2 storage sheds. Wow! Other amenities include 2 car garage with smart opener, new water heater, newer roof, & LOCATION! Minutes from highways 141/44, St. Clair Hospital, & popular restaurants & shopping! Don't miss out on this move in ready gem!