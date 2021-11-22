Located at the opening of the cul-de-sac on a large corner lot, this 3BD, 2.5 BA home offers an oversized 2 car garage with side entry. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, a 5-window bay window, and a gorgeous fireplace that's situated within view from the kitchen, living room, and dining room areas. You'll love the fabulous kitchen with center island, granite countertops, coffee bar, stainless appliances, and lighted pantry with glass-panel door. The breakfast room features French doors that open to the patio and a large level yard. The oversized main bedroom suite offers a walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Bedrooms two and three have direct access to an adjoined bathroom. This home offers many upgrades and bonus amenities, including a 2nd floor laundry room located on the same level as the bedrooms! Lot survey is available. This is the home buyers have been waiting for...don't miss it!
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $272,900
