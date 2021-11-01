OPEN HOUSE TODAY 10/31/2021 2-4P.M. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Fantastic 2 story nestled on a large .32 lot boasting 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bathrooms. Great neighborhood to raise a family or just enjoy living in a sought after community of " San Luis Trails" ! SQUARE FOOTAGE TOTAL FOR MAIN AND SECOND FLOORs IS 1875 square feet. COUNTY RECORDS ARE NOT ACCURATE. Basement is unfinished with new walk out slider o concrete patio. Basement is ready for you to give the home your final touches and customize your basement with many possibilities. Property to be sold "AS IS". NO repairs by seller. Make offer ! Newer garage door opener w/2 remotes (2016) and a garage door key panel for easy access on outside of garage . Newer insulated garage door 2016.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
For major-league baseball, STL came in behind New York on a "Best Baseball Cities" list. Taking minor-league, college baseball into account, we were No. 3.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.