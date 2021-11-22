3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $279,900

Awesome great room ranch in Lindbergh school district and close to Gravois Bluffs! Enter at covered porch into inviting entry foyer to an open floor plan with expansive vaulted great room. Granite surround wood burning fireplace centers the space flanked by windows for natural light. Vaulted kitchen / breakfast area is 26 x 12 including two pantries. 16 x 13 Master suite has walk in closet and on suite has double sink, shower with seat, and separate large garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious including double closets and newer ceiling fans. Home has six panel doors, brush nickel hardware, lots of newer lighting and overall great condition. Low maintenance exterior has vinyl siding, covered fascia and soffits, 14x8 deck has composite decking and aluminum spindles, architectural roof 2014, aluminum fencing, and easy landscaping. HWH replaced 2016, 200 amp electrical service, HVAC in good condition. Basement is a clean slate for your personal taste with large windows. Come see!!!