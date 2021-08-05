3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $285,000

Why wait for new construction when you could move right in?! This home was custom built in 2018 and has everything you could possibly dream of! You will love the amazing curb appeal that this home has to offer. Enjoy coffee on your adorable front porch while enjoying your LAKE VIEW! Walk inside to see a great open floor plan that boasts beautiful engineered hardwoods & gas fireplace. Enjoy hosting your whole family while cooking in your large kitchen that includes cherry cabinets, granite countertops, & ample storage space! You will then find 3 great sized bedrooms with ample closet space! The large master is sure to impress with a large master bath & walk in closet! The walk in closet has WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS! No more excuses on loading them up the steps! The large basement already has an egress window, rough in for bathroom, & energy efficient systems! This home includes a covered patio & extra shed with a garage door! This beauty will not last long!