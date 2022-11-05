3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $290,000

Welcome to 1022 Konert Lake, located in the highly sought after Konert Lake Estates neighborhood w/ access to a spring-fed lake, common ground & trails w/ lots of wildlife to spot! Featuring 9' ceilings throughout, open floor plan, backs to woods. On trend wood laminate flooring carried thru the main living area & into the large mudroom (Main Floor Laundry!). The large kitchen showcases a grand center island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous 42" cabinets and pantry! Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail on the newer back deck! The large master bedroom suite, situated at the rear of the home, offers 2 closets and spacious master bathroom with double sinks! 2 more generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the main level. Nearly double your living space in the newly finished basement featuring a stunning fireplace, perfect for fall and winter nights! You won't run low on storage space as the basement also houses a large unfinished storage area!