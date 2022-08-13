 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $324,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $324,900

Lovely only 5 years young! This beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath 2 car home is ready for your occupancy! stainless and granite compliment the kitchen and the open floor plan allows for some wonderful gatherings. Look in the lower level for another gathering area! And, don't forget there is a gas (for convenience) fireplace (ambiance) on the main floor! The back patio is covered making another great space for gathering! This home has treed privacy int he rear and is locatedon a dead end street! Great location!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News