3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $324,900

Lovely only 5 years young! This beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath 2 car home is ready for your occupancy! stainless and granite compliment the kitchen and the open floor plan allows for some wonderful gatherings. Look in the lower level for another gathering area! And, don't forget there is a gas (for convenience) fireplace (ambiance) on the main floor! The back patio is covered making another great space for gathering! This home has treed privacy int he rear and is locatedon a dead end street! Great location!