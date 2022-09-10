 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $325,000

Don't miss out on this 3 bed, 3 bath newly constructed 2-story home at the Valley at Winding Bluffs, with walk-out basement. Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank floors adorn the first floor with a great feel for both relaxing or entertaining, First Floor includes: Large living room, combo kitchen/dining with center island, ample cabinet space, and new appliances, first floor laundry, half-bath, and entry to 2-car garage.  The second floor is carpeted for comfort and quiet. The master suite has both a sizable walk-in closet and master bath with double sink. 2 additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath are sit adjacent to a centrally located sitting area. Downstairs there is a finished room with luxury vinyl plank floor perfect for multiple uses: Rec Room, Music Room, or oversized office. Rough-in bath and additional unfinished room await your deciding improvements. A newly poured patio and custom composite deck add finishing touches. Ring doorbell, and ADT security Alarm system (owned) included.

