3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $325,000

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath Aspen ranch home features an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and wood laminate flooring in the main living areas. Kitchen features semi-custom 42 in. Benton Sarsaparilla cabinets, SS GE appliances and a breakfast bar that open to the great room. From the dining area, sliding glass doors open to the backyard and a new deck that overlooks a beautiful natural landscape, making for especially gorgeous views in the fall and peaceful all year. The primary suite has a walk-in closet, a bath with a double sink vanity and a walk-in shower. Additionally, there are two more bedrooms and a full bath plus main floor laundry. The pristine garage is drywalled, painted and has extra electrical outlets newly installed. Appliances, including the refrigerator, washer, and dryer all stay! Smart home systems included, plus dusk to dawn lights on the driveway. This home is in Valley at Winding Bluffs, just minutes form Gravois Bluffs!