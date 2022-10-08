 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $325,000

This amazing, better than new home is MOVE IN READY! Built in 2020 and many updates since! The kitchen is absolutely stunning, featuring a a very generous quartz countertop with breakfast bar over espresso cabinetry. You'll love the chevron pattered Carrara marble backsplash! 42 inch upper cabinetry, complete with hardware and a full sized pantry are great additions to this home! All stainless steel appliances stay! This open floor plan offers cathedral ceilings and is so light and bright with many windows along the rear of the home! Generous maintenance free deck is perfect for morning coffee and overlooks a wooded area. The primary bedroom suite offers a walk-in closet, large bath with dual sinks and a stand up shower. There are 2 additional main floor bedrooms another full bath. Main floor laundry stackables stay and make laundry easy breezy! In the walk-out basement you will find another set of washer/dryer hookups as well as rough in plumbing for a future 3/4 bathroom!

