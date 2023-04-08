Showings Start Saturday 4/8. Sneak Peek Open House Thursday 4/6 5-7pm! Ready to move in and start living, this Fenton Ranch is waiting for your personal, decorative touches! Gorgeous wood-laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, & open floor plan in your Living room, Dining Room, and Kitchen welcome you home. Abundant cabinet space, center island, & stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen will thrill your inner chef. Enjoy morning coffee on your spacious covered Deck while the pups run in the fully-fenced backyard. Three spacious Bedrooms, including the Primary Bedroom Suite with its Full Bath and dual closets, shared Full Bath in the hallway, & Main Floor Laundry round out your main level living space. The large Basement has ample room for storage, but could be finished into even more living area. Minutes from Gravois Bluffs, the Valley at Winding Bluffs community includes 47 acres of common ground, rolling hills, and lush trees. Come see your new home today!