Look no further for New Construction with OUT WAITING! As you enter you are welcomed by the stunning vaulted ceilings and Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring that span the open floor plan. The Sunny kitchen features a breakfast bar and custom island offering additional storage. A Glass slider off the kitchen gives you access to the new deck and views of your beautiful private yard backing to trees! Spacious primary suite includes a generous walk in closet and primary bath enhanced with double comfort height vanities and ample storage with a linen closet. Two additional bedrooms, updated hall bath and a laundry room round out the main floor. Additional features include full walk out lower level, and enormous patio that will be a great for entertaining with new hot tub! Additional upgrades include Smart thermostat, smart door lock and location! Just moments from popular shopping and dining! Do not miss your chance to call this home yours today!
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $329,900
