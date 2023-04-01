This one has it ALL! Like New Ranch Home, only 3 Years Old! Backs to Trees with Extended Patio & Deck. Open Floor Plan w/many Upgrades. White Kitchen Cabinets, Vaulted Ceiling & Main Floor Laundry! Walkout Basement w/Rough-In for Future Bath. Beautifully Landscaped Front Yard *Community Features* Dog Park, 1/3 Mile Walking/Jogging Trail, 2 Ponds for Fishing or Watching Geese & Ducks, Pee Wee Soccer Field, 24 Hour Video Surveillance of front & back Entrances, Neighborhood Watch, Walking Distance to Guffey Elementary, Wide Community Streets and Close Proximity to Gravois Bluff Shopping Center. Convenient Location with easy access to highways.