3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $339,900

Gorgeous 3Bed, 2Bath, 2Car Garage McBride built Ranch in popular Estates section of Winding Bluffs! Open, light-filled with vaulted ceiling in the main living areas add to the spacious feel*Features include hardwood flrs & upgraded carpet/pad in beds, plantation shutters, 6-panel doors, ML Laundry (W/D Included), & 9' height garage & insulated door*Great home for entertaining or a quiet night by the fireplace*Kitchen features 42" custom maple cabinets w/soft close, granite countertops & breakfast bar, Pantry, & adjoins the dining area leading to the composite deck...nice flow for outdoor gathering*Master ensuite includes large walk-in closet & private bath with soaking tub, sep shower, comfort height maple vanity*Unfinished, LL with rough-in & egress window...room to expand in the future! Private backyard backs to woods & fully fenced*Community amenities include 2 stocked fishing ponds, dog park, walking trails, soccer field, & close proximity to highly rated Guffey Elem & amenities!