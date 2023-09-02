Fenton area Ranch Home on 1.46 acres, spacious 1,976 sq ft , just 2 1/2 miles from Gravois Bluffs, everything is only 3 years new, beautiful crown molding throughout the home, 12 x 12 private Cedar Deck to enjoy outdoor entertainment, 19' x 8' cedar deck on front to enjoy your morning coffee and watch the changing seasons, kitchen with center island, soft close cabinets, plenty of counter area to cook up a feast, open floor plan keeps everyone together, split bedroom plan for main bedroom privacy, plus 6' x 4' walk-in shower in bath, all bedrooms have large walk-in closets and neutral carpet, 30' x 56' Garage is a dream for the car enthusiast, great place to have a home based business (this is unincorporated Jeff Co, unrestricted) Garage has it's own 200 amp service, is insulated and heated, a rare opportunity in the Fenton area. Easy to show!
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $339,900
