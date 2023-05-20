Ranch home in desirable Winding Bluffs community in Fenton, MO! Move right in to this "like new" home only 3 years old! You'll love the luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas an the 9' ceilings throughout. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, main floor laundry, open floor plan and spacious master suite. Kitchen has large breakfast bar with solid surface counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Master suite has large walk-in closet and bathroom with marble surround shower. This home is the popular Aspen model with a 4-ft extension at the living room and dining areas. Composite deck is only 1 year old. Basement is a walk out and is roughed-in for a bath. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay. Winding Bluffs subdivision features a dog park, walking trail, spring-fed stocked ponds, and soccer field. Showings will begin on Friday, May 19th with Open House on Sunday, May 21st.